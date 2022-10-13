15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments

More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury.

Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum County Job and Family Services as part of phase two of Operation “Snapped Off”. Offenders caught in this phase of the round-up stole more than a quarter of one million dollars of taxpayer dollars to illegally receive government welfare benefits, for a total of $268,679.95.

Those individuals wanted by the Muskingum County Sheriff to answer for benefits fraud charges after the Grand Jury indictments are:

Brandi Little, 38, Philo

 F3 Tampering with Records

 F3 Telecommunications Fraud (x2)

 F4 Medicaid Fraud

 F5 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition

Assistance Program Benefits or WIC

Program Benefits

 M1 Petty Theft

Becky Work, 59, Zanesville

• F5 Theft

Donna Schrack, 54, Zanesville

• F5 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

• F5 Telecommunications Fraud (x2)

Joshua Mullins, 46, Philo

• F4 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits (x2)

• F4 Telecommunications Fraud (x2)

Kimberlee Huff, 29, Zanesville

• F3 Tampering with Records (x7)

• F3 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

• F3 Telecommunications Fraud (x2)

Teri Poole, 50, Philo

• F4 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits (x2)

• F4 Telecommunications Fraud (x2)

Kimberly Mahon, 33, Zanesville

• F3 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

• F3 Telecommunications Fraud (x3)

• F4 Medicaid Fraud

Kimberly Zigan, 40, Zanesville

• F4 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

• F4 Telecommunications Fraud (x2)

• F4 Forgery (x2)

Leanne Denny, 38, Nashport

• F3 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

• F3 Tampering with Records

• F3 Telecommunications Fraud

• F4 Medicaid Fraud

Meghan Greiner, 34, Philo

• F3 Telecommunications Fraud (x4)

• F3 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits (x2)

• F3 Tampering with Records (x2)

Robert McCort, 26, Adamsville

• F3 Telecommunications Fraud (x10)

• F4 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

• F4 Grand Theft

Sarah McEntee, 23, Adamsville

• F3 Telecommunications Fraud (x10)

• F4 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

• F4 Grand Theft

Stacara Viney, 25, Zanesville

• F3 Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits

• F3 Tampering with Records (x3)

• F4 Telecommunications Fraud (x6)

The Muskingum County Prosecutor said 29-year-old Kylie Kosco of Zanesville turned herself in to Muskingum County Job and Family Services for having defrauded over $46,000. She plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts SNAP fraud and Medicaid Fraud. She will pay back the money and receive a lifetime ban on SNAP benefits.

38-year-old Tonia Amonds of Zanesville was found to have defrauded the SNAP program of $20,000. Amonds offered to resolve her case and pay back what she owed. She plead guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information. She paid back the entire balance she owed at the time of her plea and will receive community control for one year and accept a lifetime SNAP ban.

38-year-old Ashlee Miles also reached out to accept responsibility in her case. She made off with $46,700. Miles will plead guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information. She will serve five years on probation and pay back restitution.