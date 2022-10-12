Fanatics Seasonal Hiring Event

ZANESVILLE, OH- Looking for a job to make some money for the holidays? A local business is holding a huge hiring event this weekend.

Fanatics is a global leader in licensed sports merchandise for the world’s biggest sports brands. They’re looking to fill at least one thousand positions for both day and night shifts, as well as full and part time. The in-person hiring event will hire people on the spot. Supervisor of Ohio Means Jobs Julie Metzger spoke about how this is a rare opportunity for people looking for jobs.

“Fanatics will be offering on the spot hiring, which this doesn’t come along often. A lot of times you have to go through rigorous interviewing before the hiring, this is going to be on the spot so this is big. If you’re looking for employment, you want to bring in money for the holidays this is the place to be this Saturday.”

Metzger also spoke about the other perks to working at the facility.

“The pay is weekly; they also offer employee discounts and incentives as well as the Saturday during the event there is also going to be doing raffles. They’re going to be raffling Ohio State football tickets, they’re going to be raffling off laptops and sports memorabilia. So come out and join the event, there looking for over a thousand workers so they’re looking for a large turnout.”

The in-person hiring event will take place this Saturday at the Fanatics facility in Frazeysburg at 11630 Old Riley Road from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. If you have any questions, you can visit Fanatics website at www.fanatics.com/career.