Education of Yesterday Farm Show Returns to Dresden

DRESDEN, Ohio – The 18th Annual Country Crossroads Education of Yesterday Farm Show is an event that showcases antique equipment and demonstrates how things worked nearly a century ago. The event will be held this weekend at the intersection of State Routes 60 and 16, just North of Dresden and Promoter Kendra Moore Hindel shared what attendees can expect and what makes the event worthwhile.

“It’s going to be hopping, full of tractors, trucks, trains, the trains will be going,” Hindel said. “The main thing is, we want to teach the younger generation about how things were done in the past. Kids today, they’re on their electronics a lot and they just don’t understand farming.”

The purpose of the event is to introduce a broader perspective of farming to the youth and provide nostalgia to the older generations.

“But yeah, we try to get the old machinery working in the fields and we’re going to be across the road there working in the cornfield and picking it,” Hindel said. “And the kids can realize (and say) oh look how long it’s taking to do that, then also ok, the equipment’s not working as it should and then you compare it to the new-age combines and everything out there that can zip it and they can be done in 15 minutes with that little field and here it might take us all day.”

The 18th Annual Country Crossroads Education of Yesterday Farm Show will take place this Saturday and Sunday and for more information you can visit their Facebook page.