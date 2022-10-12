Boil Advisory Lifted

The City of Zanesville has lifted the boil advisory put in place after a water main break on Monday afternoon.

The break took place on a 16 inch line that runs from the Riverside Ballpark under the Muskingum River to just north of Cleveland Cliffs (formerly Lear Corp./Armco Steel Facilities).

Mayor Don Mason said the break is just part of a longer, ongoing issue where although a water system the size of Zanesville’s should only see about 30 breaks per year, the city typically has about 170.

The Mayor said that’s in large part to aging lines which have in the past 30 years just been patched and repaired when they should have instead been replaced.

