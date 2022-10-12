Area week nine high school football matchups

MUSKINGUM VALLEY LEAGUE
(7-1) Sheridan at (7-1) Tri-Valley (on Z92 Radio)
(4-4) Maysville at (3-5) River View
(3-5) John Glenn at (3-5) Philo
(2-6) Coshocton at (6-2) West Muskingum
(0-8) Crooksville at (7-1) New Lexington
(1-7) Meadowbrook at (4-4) Morgan (on Highway 103 Radio)
LICKING COUNTY LEAGUE
(3-5) Zanesville at (7-1) Watkins Memorial (on AM 1240 Radio)
(1-7) Northridge at (2-6) Utica
(0-8) Lakewood at (2-6) Johnstown
(5-1) Newark Catholic at (5-3) Heath
(6-2) Granville at (4-4) Licking Valley
(8-0) Harvest Prep at (5-3) Licking Heights
MID-STATE LEAGUE
(2-6) Bishop Rosecrans at (5-3) Worthington Christian
(3-5) Fairfield Christian at (3-5) Miller
BUCKEYE EIGHT ATHLETIC LEAGUE
(6-2) Cambridge at (2-6) Marietta
OHIO CAPITAL CONFERENCE
(3-5) Groveport Madison at (2-6) Newark
OHIO VALLEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
(7-1) Caldwell vs. (2-6) North Baltimore
(6-2) Shenandoah at (8-0) Barnesville
INTER-VALLEY CONFERENCE
(2-6) Buckeye Trail at (4-4) East Canton
(3-5) Claymont at (6-2) Ridgewood