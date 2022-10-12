AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M’s in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 in their playoff opener. Trailing all game after a poor start by Justin Verlander, the AL West champion Astros overtook rookie star Julio Rodríguez and the wild-card Mariners at the end to begin their best-of-five Division Series. Houston was down 7-5 when rookie pinch-hitter David Hensley was hit by a pitch from Seattle closer Paul Sewald and Jeremy Peña singled with two outs. Mariners manager Scott Servais then made the bold move to bring in Ray. Alvarez homered on Ray’s second pitch.

Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole cruised for most of the night, Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in their AL Division Series opener. Not even another Josh Donaldson baserunning blunder could slow the Yankees, who have won six straight postseason games against Cleveland dating to a comeback from a two games to none deficit in the 2017 Division Series

AP source: NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent

A person with directly knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press that the NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal. The person said the league isn’t planning to make any rule changes amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5. Roughing-the-passer penalties are down 45% from this point last year. Through Week 5 in 2021, 51 were called. Only 28 have been called this season, according to league stats.

Castellanos’ bat, glove help Phillies top Braves 7-6 in NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch in the ninth inning, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series. The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011. They followed up their wild-card sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a victory over the team that finished 14 games ahead of them in the NL East. It wasn’t easy. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Zach Eflin to bring the Braves within a run.

Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay didn’t react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read the sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts. There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family. One of Kay’s sons testified on his behalf. The 27-year-old Skaggs choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Paulson steps away as CEO of Timbers, Thorns amid scandal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Merritt Paulson has removed himself as chief operating officer of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. Paulson’s move comes in the wake of an investigation that found abusive behavior, misconduct and administrative failure throughout the NWSL. The club dismissed a pair of executives last week in response to the investigation. Paulson previously stepped away from day-to-day operation of the Thorns.

NFL keeping watch on return of HBCUs to national prominence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An uptick in national prominence for programs at historically Black colleges and universities has caught the eyes of NFL evaluators. During the 1960s, the Kansas City Chiefs realized quicker than any team in the AFL or NFL that players coming out of HBCUs were really good. So they drafted them, and Buck Buchanan and Emmitt Thomas and the many others helped to form the backbone of two Super Bowl teams. That’s why it made some poetic sense when Kansas City used a fourth-round pick last April on defensive back Joshua Williams. It was the highest pick of any team in several years used on an HBCU player.

NFL’s growth abroad now includes giving Africa a chance, too

The NFL has been targeting Africa for new growth as part of its international operations. The league held its first official event there this summer. There were 123 players on opening weekend rosters who were either born in an African country or whose parents were. That’s about 5% of the league, including practice squads. Nigeria with 87 players was the runaway leader among the 16 different nations. Ghana with 10 was next. Former New York Giants star Osi Umenyiora has led the push to identify and train prospects in Africa.

Column: LIV Golf shouldn’t wait much longer on world ranking

LIV Golf plays its last individual event this week in Saudi Arabia. Players will have to settle for getting money, but not any world ranking points. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says this should change, sooner rather than later. LIV is a legitimate league that should be part of the Official World Golf Ranking system. New tours usually take a year to get approved. But there’s never been a new tour that had so many good players. The problem is LIV commissioner Greg Norman wants the points now. And with 54-hole events, the OWGR has a right to take time to make sure the tours are measured equitably.

Yankees’ Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson went into a home run trot too soon, and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland right-hander Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Sure the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, the veteran slugger put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag. Little did Donaldson realize, the ball was still in play. It ricocheted off the top of the fence right back to rookie Óscar González, and Donaldson was tagged out scrambling back to first base.