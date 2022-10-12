Updated on Wednesday October 12, 2022 Morning

Today: PM Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mostly Cloudy. Seasonable. High 70° Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Low 51° Thursday: Scattered Showers/Storms. Decreasing Clouds. Much Cooler. High 62° DISCUSSION:

By mid week, we’ll see rain chances possible on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. The best chances will be in the afternoon into the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs still near seventy. It will be breezy with sustained winds of 10-15mph.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight. Strong to severe storms will again be with us. Even more wind will be with us with sustained winds from 5-10mph and gusts up to 25mph possible. We’ll remain warm, with lows back near fifty.

Cooler air moves in for Thursday, along with more chances for showers and storms. Rain will continue into Thursday morning before moving out of the region. Highs will drop back into the mid sixties Thursday afternoon.

More cool air moves in on Friday to round out the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will be back into the mid fifties. More warmth will be with us for Saturday. Highs will be back around sixty under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return Sunday into Monday. Rain begins Sunday afternoon and will continue into Monday morning. Temperatures will top off near sixty on Sunday , and will plummet to the upper forties to near fifty for highs on Monday!!

We will dry out for Tuesday, but cooler temperatures will be with us as well. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs near fifty Tuesday afternoon.

Have a Great Wednesday!