WHIZ Radio week nine football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week nine of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you.

On Z92 Radio the Muskingum Vallye League Big School Division Championship game will be determined when Tri-Valley faces off against Sheridan. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Jack Anderson Stadium.

On Highway 103 Radio it will be a historic night in McConnelsville. The Raiders will bid farewell to their longtime athletic field. Next year they’ll move to a new sports complex at the high school. The Raiders welcome Meadowbrook in for the game. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins will have the call.

On AM 1240 Radio Zanesville looks to end a three-game losing streak. The Blue Devils travel to Watkins Memorial. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will describe the action.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.