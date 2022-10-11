New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Tuesday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -214, Guardians +177; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians play in Game 1 of the ALDS.

New York is 99-63 overall and 57-24 at home. The Yankees are 42-19 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has a 46-35 record on the road and a 92-70 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.46 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Yankees have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 28 doubles, 62 home runs and 131 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 4-for-22 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 29 home runs, 69 walks and 126 RBI while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .233 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .241 batting average, 1.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (illness), Matt Carpenter: 60-Day IL (foot), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Nick Sandlin: day-to-day (arm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.