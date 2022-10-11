Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Today, Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her own.

“Today we’re excited to have Zion,” McQuaid said. “She is basically already spayed and ready to go for adoption. She is dog selective, does not get along with cats, loves children, loves everybody, is very calm, easy to walk, rides well in the car. She’s a little active for her age, she’s 3-years-old but really and truthfully, she’s just a fabulous dog. She was an owner release that didn’t really come from a good situation, so calm and peacefulness is really what she’s after and really what she’s looking for.”

The K-9 Adoption Center is near capacity and is in need of generous people who will volunteer to either adopt or foster a dog to help with the constraints of the facility. Fostering is a temporary acquisition that allows time for the dog to be observed before becoming permanently adopted.

“A lot of times what we have is, is when we have a dog that comes in, that naturally we don’t know a lot about, comes in as a stray,” McQuaid said. “So instead of just coming right in and adopting a dog, sometimes it’s best to foster-to-adopt. You find out the things about it. Even if you don’t adopt the dog, you are able to give us so much information that we do not know about. So when we do go to adopt that particular dog and someone asks the question, then we are able to give them that information and that is so important, so dogs don’t come back due to the fact that something that the owner to possibly have not known about.”

The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has ventured out into public events during the past few months and has planned a ‘Strut Your Pup’ event at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.