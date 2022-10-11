MCCYF Holds 15th Annual Coat Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County has an abundance of needs but is fortunate enough to have several charitable organizations that do their best to fill those needs but oftentimes they rely on the generosity of Muskingum County residents to help in the effort.

Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation Advisor Christy Rahrig recently announced the 15th Annual Winter Coat Drive, a month-long event that places boxes around the community where people can donate gently used winter clothing.

“For 15 years now, we have been collecting coats, gloves, hats, scarves and other winter items from all over the community, all over the county and then we gather it all together to redistribute it to those in need,” Rahrig said. “Last year we collected several coats and it ranges from infants to adults. There isn’t a size that we don’t need, that someone in this community will need for the winter.”

The Community Youth Foundation correlates with other area organizations to find and fill their needs as well as area businesses to place their drop boxes.

“So my CYF students, they take large, trash-can sized boxes and they drop them off to various businesses throughout Muskingum County,” Rahrig said. “So there should be a box in several places in Zanesville, North and South side and then the boxes are out for a month, so we have until mid November to drop off any new or gently used items.”

If you would like to donate, the drop boxes can be found at any of the Muskingum County library locations, many of the local banks and high schools as well as the Muskingum County Community Foundation, located at 534 Putnam Avenue.