Early Voting for November Election Begins Wednesday

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Early voting for the November 8th election begins tomorrow and the Muskingum County Election Board wants to remind those who requested Mail-In ballots to keep an eye out for them in the mailboxes for their ballots, which have already been mailed out.

Although not everyone will receive them yet, absentee ballots will begin being delivered tomorrow. All you have to do is fill it out and either mail it back or put it in the drop box outside the Board Of Elections building.

Anyone is able to request a mail-in ballot, which is particularly beneficial to those unable to come out to the polls during early-voting or on election day.

“It just kind of streamlines the process. You know, some people because of jobs and schooling, and that kind of thing, they may be out of state for awhile because of college or they may winter in Florida, this allows them to take care of that kind of business before they leave and then it’s all taken care of and we can keep track of everything through our programs and through our counting system,” Muskingum County Board of Elections Election Specialist Cheryl West explained.

The election, which includes votes on key federal, state, and local candidates, including the gubernatorial race between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley also features several local and county levies and state issues.

Even if you’re not planning to vote by mail, you can still vote early at the Muskingum County Board of Elections, but they remind you that the time to ensure you are registered and everything is up to date is running out.



“If you have not registered, or need to update your address, you need to get that done by tonight at 9 o’clock. Registration for just voter, just plain voter registration finishes up at 9 o’clock and it’ll be put on hold until after the election, so if you need to update anything, you need to do that tonight by 9,” West said.



Extended evening and weekend hours will be available for voting throughout the weeks leading up to election day for anyone who would like to come out and cast their ballots.

Those hours, as well as sample ballots, candidate and election day polling location information, as well as the absentee ballot application can be found on the Board of Election’s website: https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Board-Of-Elections