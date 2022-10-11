Boil Advisory Remains in Effect for Some City of Zanesville Water Customers



ZANESVILLE, Oh – A water main break Monday afternoon left City of Zanesville water customers across the city under a boil water advisory.

Repairs on the break in the 16 inch line, which runs from the Riverside Ballpark, under the Muskingum River, to just north of Cleveland Cliffs (Formerly Lear Corp./Armco Steel Facilities) included identifying and isolating the damage, as well as bleeding the system to flush out potential contaminants.



While water was able to be re-pressured Monday and the system was flushed, parts of the area remain under a Boil Water Advisory until repair work is complete,

However, only those who experienced low water pressure as a result of the break are still affected by the advisory, Mayor Don Mason says is purely a precautionary safety measure.



“If you did not experience low pressure, then you do not have a boil advisory. And that boil advisory really is, just a precaution. Many people have called me and said, ‘I forgot and brushed my teeth or showered this morning.’ Very unlikely because we have such high levels of chlorine in our water that any bacteria made it through that. “



Mayor Mason says Monday’s break is just part of a longer, ongoing issue, where, although a water system the size of Zanesville’s should only see about 30 breaks per year, the city typically has about 170.

He says this in due, in large part to aging lines which have, in the past 30 years, just been patched and repaired, when they likely should’ve instead been replaced.



“What I liken it to, if you have a tire and every day you’ve got to come out and fix that tire because it’s low on air, there comes a point where you just need a new tire. And likewise, with our water system, there’s a point where we’ve been putting so much money into repair, that we just need to identify those areas, which we have done, and start to replace main lines throughout the city.”



The 10 foot portion of line broken yesterday is expected to be replaced and completely repaired by the end of the day Tuesday, at which point the boil advisory will be lifted as well.

Until then, those in affected areas should continue to boil water before use or use bottled water. Muskingum County Water customers are not affected by the break or the Boil Advisory.