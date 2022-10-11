Updated on Tuesday October 11, 2022 Morning

Today: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 70° Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Much Warmer. Low 51° Wednesday: PM Showers. Partly Cloudy. Seasonable. High 70° DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly cloudy today. More warmth will be with us with highs back to near seventy this afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase for your overnight. We will also see a lot more warmth for your overnight, with lows only dropping to near fifty. This will be unseasonably warm for this time of year.

By mid week, we’ll see some more showers possible on Wednesday. The best chances will be in the afternoon into the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs still near seventy.

Cooler air moves in for Thursday, along with more chances for showers. Rain will continue into Thursday morning before moving out of the region. Highs will drop back into the mid sixties Thursday afternoon.

More cool air moves in on Friday to round out the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but highs will be back into the mid fifties. More warmth will be with us for Saturday. Highs will be back around sixty under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return Sunday into Monday. Rain begins Sunday afternoon and will continue into Monday morning. Temperatures will top off near sixty on Sunday , and will plummet to the upper forties to near fifty for highs on Monday!!

Have a Great Tuesday!