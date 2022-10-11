7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Tuesday October 11, 2022 Morning

Today: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 70°

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Much Warmer. Low 51°

Wednesday: PM Showers. Partly Cloudy. Seasonable. High 70°

 

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly cloudy today. More warmth will be with us with highs back to near seventy this afternoon. 

Clouds will be on the increase for your overnight. We will also see a lot more warmth for your overnight, with lows only dropping to near fifty. This will be unseasonably warm for this time of year.

By mid week, we’ll see some more showers possible on Wednesday. The best chances will be in the afternoon into the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs still near seventy.

Cooler air moves in for Thursday, along with more chances for showers. Rain will continue into Thursday morning before moving out of the region. Highs will drop back into the mid sixties Thursday afternoon.

More cool air moves in on Friday to round out the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but highs will be back into the mid fifties. More warmth will be with us for Saturday. Highs will be back around sixty under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return Sunday into Monday. Rain begins Sunday afternoon and will continue into Monday morning. Temperatures will top off near sixty on Sunday , and will plummet to the upper forties to near fifty for highs on Monday!!

Have a Great Tuesday!

 

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!