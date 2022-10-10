The Barn Expanding Their Kitchen



ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve been down Linden Avenue recently you’ve probably seen the construction going on at The Barn.

But what exactly are they doing and when will the work be finished? We spoke with The Barn owner Jim Watson to find out.



The roughly 500 square foot kitchen expansionwill add another full cooking line to seperate dine-in orders from carry-out, especially during the weekends, which are typically The Barn’s busiest times, as well as allow them to grow their catering services.

Watson says they hope this will keep things more organized and enhances experiences for both employees and customers.



“It’s gonna give us a little more elbow room to be able to service our customers here that are here on-site better, as well as to service our carry-out customers better as well.

We’re going to separate the on-premise and the carry-out orders to be able to keep things more organized as well as just kind of take the bottleneck out of it so it alleviates some of that pressure on the employees and be able to have things more organized and streamlined,” he explained.



Through adding catering to their menu, The Barn looks forward to serving the community that’s shown them so much support, not just through offering another food option for all events and occasions, but by creating even more local jobs for those who need them.

They’re even focusing on local through the construction process.



“We’re going to have the opportunity to offer some more jobs, with now creating the catering company that we’re going to be going out and catering things, but also through the construction process, we’re focusing on using local vendors and local construction guys. Tekton is our general contractor. They’re a local company. And they’re working with all local vendors to be able to supply all the construction and the electric and everything. It’s really exciting to be able to keep that money local,” he said.



With hopes of completion by Mid-November, Watson and The Barn are looking forward to the holiday season and launching their catering for all your parties and celebrations.

If you are interested in The Barn’s catering services, reach out to them and give them a call at (740)-455-2276. You can always stop into their location at 1947 Linden Ave. as well.