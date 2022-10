The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced another round of construction work for this week.

Motorists can expect lane closures on State Street Bridge for stripping during the day.

The State Street eastbound on ramp will close at night from 7pm-6am so that the work can be completed.

Also starting Monday they’ll be intermittent, overnight closures on Interstate 70 west from 9pm until 6am. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.