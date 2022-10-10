Notts Forest off bottom of EPL after draw with Aston Villa

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the English Premier League after drawing at home with Aston Villa 1-1 on Monday.

A sweetly struck shot from 25 meters by Villa left back Ashley Young in the 22nd minute canceled out a header from Emmanuel Dennis seven minutes earlier at City Ground.

Forest dropped into last place — on goal difference — by losing at fellow struggler Leicester 4-0 last Monday but moved back above its Midlands rival, which was beaten at Bournemouth on Saturday.

While Forest manager Steve Cooper appears safe after being handed a contract extension last week, the low-quality standard of the match will do little to ease the pressure on Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has made Villa harder to beat — the team is on a four-match undefeated run — but also hard to watch as he prioritizes being solid over being expansive.

Ollie Watkins had a goal disallowed soon after Young’s equalizer but Villa barely threatened after halftime.

Villa is in fifth-to-last place with two wins from its nine games.

