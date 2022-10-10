New Hocking Hills Lodge Opens

There’s a new place to stay to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz in opening the long-anticipated Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center.

The new lodge was built on the same footprint as the state park’s former lodge, restaurant and conference center which was destroyed by fire in December of 2016.



” I think the most exciting part of the lodge is that grand lobby. You’re going to go in and there’s just a beautiful view of the Hocking Hills behind it. So, we incorporated a lot of windows to bring the outside in. They’ll be some acknowledgement of how important water is in the Hocking Hills. There are the iconic waterfalls and the streams that flow through it. So we wanted to honor the presence and beauty of water right there in the lobby,” said Mertz.

The cost of the project was $40 million. The 74,000 square foot lodge has 81 guest rooms.

