ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With the deadline to register for voting in the November election set for Tuesday, October 11, and early voting beginning Wednesday, October 12, The John McIntire library will be holding an event 5p.m. this Thursday that will help people interested in voting.

Muskingum County Library System Adult Services Manager Suzanne Helms announced the non-partisan event that will introduce voters to some of the local issues and candidates on this year’s General Election ballot.

“This Thursday we are hosting an event sponsored by the local chapters of the American Association of University Women as well as the Zanesville Business and Professional Women, called ‘Know Your Ballot, Plan Your Vote’,” Helms said. “And this is just an opportunity for people to come in and hear from some of the local candidates and we will also discuss a couple of the issues on the ballot as well as local levies. So it’s a really important time for people to come in and get educated about what they’re voting on next month.”

Voting is an important role for residents as their votes help decide which candidates will hold office, which issues will pass or fail and what public services will be funded by taxpayer money.

“This is an open event, it begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and it will run til about 6:30,” Helms said. “We do hope to have time for people to pose questions and get them answered by those candidates. We also have someone from the Board of Elections coming and she is going to discuss such things as voting/polling location changes, why that happens, how to get absentee ballots, how to get assistance when you vote if you’re disabled and things like that, that people really need to know.”

The Muskingum County Library System offers many events that educate and inform people of a wide variety of topics. For more information you can visit muskingumlibrary.org.