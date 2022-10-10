Great American Relay Visits Zanesville

The Great American Relay made its way through Zanesville Saturday evening.

The ran began in Santa Monica, California and will end at the World Trade Center in New York. In all it’s 3,446 miles. Along the way one lead runner carries the baton as they stop at 490 firehouses over 36 days and 17 states including Washington, Dc.

The race made two stops in our area, the first at the Zanesville Fire Department the second at the Washington Township Fire Department. Runner Misty Hill led the way.

“This is my first time so it’s an honor and I’m kind of excited to do it. I’m looking forward to doing it again next year,” she said.

The relay raises money for first responders and military. The charity partners are the Green Beret Foundation, The Concerns of Police Survivors and the Firefighter Five Foundation.

