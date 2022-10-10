FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties

ZURICH (AP) — Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide revealed Monday by FIFA to hold fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Anhangabaú Valley in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and downtown nightclub venues in London and Seoul, South Korea, also will host official game viewing parties and music events.

The events will “only be open to consumers of legal drinking age” to the venues co-organized by FIFA and long-time World Cup sponsor AB InBev, which brews the Budweiser, Corona and Brahma brands.

Entry to some events will be free and some will have an entry charge, FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA also revealed more details of music events planned in Qatar during the Nov. 20-Dec.18 tournament. The electronic music festival Aravia will be staged at Al Wakrah in Doha, though ticket prices were not given.

Qatar has relaxed some if its restrictions on where alcohol can be consumed in the emirate so that AB InBev beers can be sold at official fan parties and game viewing areas.

