Boil advisory issued for all Zanesville City water customers due to water main break

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville City crews are working to fix a 16-inch water main break.



As a result, officials have issued a precautionary boil advisory for all city water customers. You should boil your water for at least one minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water.

The break is located at the Cleveland Cliffs Zanesville Works plant.

Once the break is repaired, the City will be working with the Muskingum County Water Department and EMA officials to assist with restoring pressure.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.