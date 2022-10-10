Auxerre apologizes for coach’s gesture toward opposing fans

PARIS (AP) — French league club Auxerre has issued an apology for its coach’s behavior after Jean-Marc Furlan made a rude hand gesture toward opposing fans during a match.

Furlan was sent off deep in added time during Auxerre’s 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday. Furlan said he went to argue with match referee Mathieu Vernice because he was under the impression Clermont was not sanctioned enough for its fouls.

Furlan was quoted by French media as saying he was sent off because he turned around and made the gesture after “spectators insulted me” when he got up to talk to the referee.

In its statement released Monday, Auxerre said Furlan’s “inappropriate attitude” does not correspond to the club’s values “of respect and fair play.”

“We apologize to the Clermont-Ferrand public and to our supporters,” the club said.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup