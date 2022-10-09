Union Berlin beats Stuttgart 1-0, stays top of Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin defender Paul Jaeckel’s late goal was enough for the capital club to lead the Bundesliga for the fourth consecutive weekend with a 1-0 “dirty win” at Stuttgart on Sunday.

Niko Gießelmann delivered a corner that Jaeckel headed in off the left post in the 77th to win a game of attrition with few highlights. It was just Union’s second shot on target.

“It feels fantastic,” Jackel said. “First Bundesliga goal, and such an important one makes it even better.”

Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos struck the post in response, before the home team had forward Serhou Guirassy sent off with his second yellow card for a late challenge on Morten Thorsby’s foot. Guirassy apologized to the Norwegian midfielder.

“We wouldn’t have complained if it had been a draw, but if you can take three points, then you do that, especially if it’s a game on a knife edge that looked like 0-0 or a draw for a long time,” Jaeckel said after his 36th league appearance. “Then you can be even happier when it’s a dirty win.”

Union moved two points above Freiburg after nine rounds, and four points clear of 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, which drew on Saturday 2-2.

There were whistles from Stuttgart fans after their team’s fourth defeat in nine games without a win left it second from bottom.

GLADBACH TAKES DERBY HONORS

Borussia Mönchengladbach ended its run of three consecutive Rhine derby defeats with a 5-2 victory over 10-man Cologne.

The game was effectively decided at the end of the first half when Cologne midfielder Florian Kainz was sent off for a second yellow card. Jonas Hofmann was the other central figure and was involved in three goals and two penalties.

Ramy Bensebaini scored twice and Marcus Thurman completed the scoring in injury time.

UNBEATEN STREAKS

Hertha Berlin and Freiburg’s unbeaten streaks continued in a 2-2 draw.

Hertha stretched its run without defeat in the Bundesliga to five games, but is still waiting for its first win at home, and Freiburg is now unbeaten in 10 across all competitions.

Hertha before the game expressed solidarity with “ all women in Iran who are so brave to fight for their rights ” and noted that former Hertha player Ali Daei is no longer allowed to leave the country after expressing his support for women’s rights.

The game took place days after Hertha backer Lars Windhorst said he wanted his money back after falling out again with club management.

