The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (32)
|6-0
|1535
|2
|2. Ohio St. (20)
|6-0
|1507
|3
|3. Alabama (11)
|6-0
|1489
|1
|4. Clemson
|6-0
|1348
|5
|5. Michigan
|6-0
|1319
|4
|6. Tennessee
|5-0
|1232
|8
|7. Southern Cal
|6-0
|1214
|6
|8. Oklahoma St.
|5-0
|1150
|7
|9. Mississippi
|6-0
|1061
|9
|10. Penn St.
|5-0
|974
|10
|11. UCLA
|6-0
|907
|18
|12. Oregon
|5-1
|893
|12
|13. TCU
|5-0
|819
|17
|14. Wake Forest
|5-1
|748
|15
|15. NC State
|5-1
|746
|14
|16. Mississippi St.
|5-1
|589
|23
|17. Kansas St.
|5-1
|559
|20
|18. Syracuse
|5-0
|393
|22
|19. Kansas
|5-1
|330
|19
|20. Utah
|4-2
|328
|11
|21. Cincinnati
|5-1
|257
|24
|22. Texas
|4-2
|150
|–
|22. Kentucky
|4-2
|150
|13
|24. Illinois
|5-1
|117
|–
|25. James Madison
|5-0
|105
|–
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida St. 18, South Carolina 12, Washington St. 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose St. 1.