The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (32) 6-0 1535 2 2. Ohio St. (20) 6-0 1507 3 3. Alabama (11) 6-0 1489 1 4. Clemson 6-0 1348 5 5. Michigan 6-0 1319 4 6. Tennessee 5-0 1232 8 7. Southern Cal 6-0 1214 6 8. Oklahoma St. 5-0 1150 7 9. Mississippi 6-0 1061 9 10. Penn St. 5-0 974 10 11. UCLA 6-0 907 18 12. Oregon 5-1 893 12 13. TCU 5-0 819 17 14. Wake Forest 5-1 748 15 15. NC State 5-1 746 14 16. Mississippi St. 5-1 589 23 17. Kansas St. 5-1 559 20 18. Syracuse 5-0 393 22 19. Kansas 5-1 330 19 20. Utah 4-2 328 11 21. Cincinnati 5-1 257 24 22. Texas 4-2 150 – 22. Kentucky 4-2 150 13 24. Illinois 5-1 117 – 25. James Madison 5-0 105 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida St. 18, South Carolina 12, Washington St. 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose St. 1.