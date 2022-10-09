Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alden-Hebron 42, Orangeville 36
Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8
Black Hawk, Wis. 24, Warren 0
Byron 48, Oregon 6
Carterville 54, Madison 32
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 18
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 27, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6
Chicago Academy 53, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0
Chicago Ag Science 36, Dunbar 16
Chicago Marshall 52, Chicago Phoenix Academy 42
Chicago Sullivan 30, Steinmetz 6
Dakota 34, West Carroll 0
Flora 45, Vienna-Goreville 14
Foreman def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit
Forreston 42, Lena-Winslow 41, OT
Freeport (Aquin) 62, Rockford Lutheran 21
Freeport 35, Rockford Guilford 27
Glenbard West 28, Downers North 21
Hyde Park 8, Richards 0
Jacksonville Routt 48, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 0
Kankakee 34, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6
Lake View 18, Mather 12
Lanark Eastland 31, Pecatonica 23
Lawrenceville 49, OPH 12
Machesney Park Harlem 48, Rockford East 28
Maria 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 14
Martinsville 27, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 0
Monroe, Wis. 14, Durand 9
North Lawndale 24, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 12
Olney (Richland County) 28, Robinson 26
Orangeville 42, Milledgeville 38
Orr 60, Kelly 0
Ottawa Marquette 52, Walther Christian Academy 0
Pawnee 72, Metro-East Lutheran 12
Plainfield South 26, Plainfield Central 0
Red Hill 27, Casey-Westfield 26
Rockford Boylan 14, Hononegah 13
Rockford Boylan 49, Machesney Park Harlem 14
Rockford Christian 45, Rock Falls 8
Rockford Christian Life 34, Dixon 27
Rockford East 34, Brodhead, Wis. 8
Rockford Guilford 47, Rockford East 6
Rockford Jefferson 16, Rockford Auburn 12
Simeon 29, Kenwood 0
South Beloit 42, Ashton-Franklin Center 17
Springfield Lanphier 30, Eisenhower 18
Sterling Newman 57, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 24
Stillman Valley 28, Pearl City 24
Stockton 24, Galena 10
Stockton 59, Fieldcrest 12
Taft 29, Chicago (Clark) 0
Tilden 34, Gage Park 0
Westinghouse 14, Whitney Young 13
Winnebago 30, River Ridge 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/