Paul Bunyan Show: Great Lakes Timber Show

OLD WASHINGTON, OH- If you like cutting wood and using cutting tools, then this show is right up your alley. The Paul Bunyan Show is a huge event where kids and families can come together, eat some delicious food and learn about different cutting tools from axes to chainsaws and even get to see some bulldozers as well.

And yesterday we got to see an amazing show called the Great Lakes Timber Show. This event is a little step back in history where people can learn about how loggers use to do the logging industry with the cross cutting and cutting down trees with axes and old-fashioned saws. Assistant of the Great Lakes Timber Show Zach Ison spoke about what makes this event fun for both families and kids.

“Well, it’s family wholesome entertainment, nothing off color, we try to stay about thirty minutes long and we show what like what went on the days of yesteryear and we show what’s goes on the modern woods today.”

Head Organizer of the Great Lakes Timber Show Bruce Belanger spoke about why this event is important to the community.

“Because kids nowadays, they don’t read about the history you know. You show them logrolling and they don’t know where it came from or how the loggers use to work for a dollar a day and it was very dangerous occupation. It’s history and lot of times, what really upsets me is how they try to sweep history under the carpet but whether it’s good or bad it’s still history, you should promote it as such.”

All in all, this show was a great way for families to have fun with their kids and also great for the kids to learn about the forgotten history of how people use to cut wood back in the day.