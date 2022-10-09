Lorient up to 2nd in French league with 6th straight win

PARIS (AP) — Terem Moffi scored twice as surprise package Lorient climbed to second place in the French league by rallying past Brest 2-1 on Sunday.

Lorient stretched its winning streak to six games to trail leader Paris Saint-Germain by a point.

Moffi equalized with a half-volley off the far post in the 24th minute. The Nigeria forward scored the winner in the 53rd by grabbing a loose ball and side-footing it into the net. His eighth league goal of the season tied PSG strikers Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the top scorers.

Brest slipped to last place despite opening the scoring in the 17th with a header from Romain Del Castillo.

Elsewhere, Breel Embolo and Myron Boadu scored to give Monaco a 2-0 win over midtable Montpellier. Monaco moved within three points of third-place Marseille with that fifth straight win in the league.

A few seconds before halftime, Wissam Ben Yedder fed Switzerland striker Embolo, who fired into the roof of the net for his fourth league goal this season.

Embolo was replaced in the 72nd by Dutch forward Myron Boadu, who doubled the lead by converting a low cross from Caio Henrique in the 80th.

After a poor start to the season, Nice remained in the bottom half of the table despite beating Troyes 3-2 with goals from Mattia Viti, Andy Delort and Nicolas Pepe.

Strasbourg earned its first win of the season by edging Angers 3-2 with goals from Kevin Gameiro and Habib Diallo and an own-goal from Miha Blazic. Angers has the most porous defense in the league and dropped into the relegation zone.

Grejohn Kyei scored a goal and had an assist to lead Clermont to a 2-1 victory over promoted Auxerre.

The 10th round ends later Sunday with Rennes vs. Nantes, and Lille vs. Lens.

PSG drew with Reims 0-0 on Saturday.

