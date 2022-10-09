Canada’s Davies sustains cranial bruise playing for Bayern

Canadian star Alphonso Davies sustained a cranial bruise while taking a boot to the face during Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich said the 21-year-old, the star of Canada’s national team, was “feeling good in the circumstances” but sat out training Sunday.

The club said the bruise was revealed by medical scans. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had cited a suspected concussion after the game.

Davies was hurt in the 45th minute Saturday while challenging Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the defender.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s boot connected with his face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports