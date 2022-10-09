AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King’s pass to Stewart fell incomplete.

Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series. Next up for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series. Making the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2001, Seattle trailed 8-1 through five innings, but it tied it at 9 with four runs in the eighth.

NFL’s concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the league’s procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement Saturday that the Dolphins followed the league’s protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol.

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece. Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning. New York broke it open by scoring four times in the bottom half, keyed by McNeil’s bases-loaded double. Seth Lugo retired cleanup hitter Josh Bell with the bases loaded for a save, ending a game that took 4 hours, 13 minutes.

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to sweep their National League wild-card series. The Cardinals made one finally charge off Zach Eflin in the ninth, getting consecutive two-out singles from Corey Dickerson and Yadier Molina. But the starter-turned-closer responded by getting Tommy Edman to foul out to end the game, giving the Phillies their first postseason series win since topping Cincinnati in the 2010 divisional round. They’ll face a familiar foe, the NL East champion Braves, when their divisional series begins Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Guardians sweep Rays on Gonzalez’s homer in 15th, on to NY

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep. Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter, the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game, over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a celebration. AL Central champion Cleveland opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday at the AL East champ New York Yankees.

Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely. Coach Steve Kerr says its a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He said he expects to play in Golden State’s season-opener on Oct. 18, but he is unsure of his status as well as how long he will be away.

AP Source: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the procedure confirms to The Associated Press that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to get an injection for his ailing throwing shoulder. The NFL Network first reported the news Saturday. Wilson landed on the injury report last week and coach Nathaniel Hackett said he had gotten “dinged up” in the Broncos’ loss at Las Vegas. Wilson played poorly in the Broncos’ 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Afterward he mentioned “battling” shoulder discomfort but didn’t blame the injury for his performance.

Cantlay misses out on 59 and shares Vegas lead with Tom Kim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay was on the verge of a 59 in Las Vegas. He missed his 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole and had to settle for a 60. That gives a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final, wild day of the Shriners Children’s Open. Kim had five birdies over his last six holes and shot 62. That’s what kind of day it was in Las Vegas. There were nine scores of 64 or better. Cantlay and Kim are three shots ahead of everyone else. Both realize anything goes in Las Vegas.

Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State get past Texas Tech, 41-31

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys. Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton got his first career start in place of Donovan Smith. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders. Jerand Bradley caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and Trey Cleveland caught nine passes for 110 yards for a Texas Tech team that was playing its fifth straight ranked opponent and already had claimed wins over Houston and Texas.