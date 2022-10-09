AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King’s pass to Stewart fell incomplete.

Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series. Next up for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series. Making the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2001, Seattle trailed 8-1 through five innings, but it tied it at 9 with four runs in the eighth.

NFL’s concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the league’s procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement Saturday that the Dolphins followed the league’s protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol.

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece. Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning. New York broke it open by scoring four times in the bottom half, keyed by McNeil’s bases-loaded double. Seth Lugo retired cleanup hitter Josh Bell with the bases loaded for a save, ending a game that took 4 hours, 13 minutes.

Guardians sweep Rays on Gonzalez’s homer in 15th, on to NY

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep. Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter, the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game, over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a celebration. AL Central champion Cleveland opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday at the AL East champ New York Yankees.

Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely. Coach Steve Kerr says its a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He said he expects to play in Golden State’s season-opener on Oct. 18, but he is unsure of his status as well as how long he will be away.

AP Source: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the procedure confirms to The Associated Press that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to get an injection for his ailing throwing shoulder. The NFL Network first reported the news Saturday. Wilson landed on the injury report last week and coach Nathaniel Hackett said he had gotten “dinged up” in the Broncos’ loss at Las Vegas. Wilson played poorly in the Broncos’ 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Afterward he mentioned “battling” shoulder discomfort but didn’t blame the injury for his performance.

Notre Dame takes down No. 16 BYU 28-20 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Pyne was 22 of 28 for 262 yards with three touchdowns, Michael Mayer hauled in 11 passes for 118 yards and two scores and Notre Dame defeated No. 16 Brigham Young 28-20 on Saturday night. The game was the 11th edition of Notre Dame’s annual Shamrock Series and marked the first time the Irish faced a fellow FBS Independent since a 44-6 victory over Army in 2016. Notre Dame won its third straight game since opening the season 0-2 after losses at Ohio State and at home to Marshall.

Alabama’s Bryce Young doesn’t start against Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t start the game against Texas A&M with a sprained right shoulder, leaving Jalen Milroe as his replacement. Aggies starter Max Johnson was also out. The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach, Nick Saban, had been coy about the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Young’s status all week. Johnson, who had started the past three games for the Aggies, was replaced with an injured throwing hand. Haynes King started in his place. Young did take snaps during warmups but didn’t throw.

Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State get past Texas Tech, 41-31

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys. Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton got his first career start in place of Donovan Smith. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders. Jerand Bradley caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and Trey Cleveland caught nine passes for 110 yards for a Texas Tech team that was playing its fifth straight ranked opponent and already had claimed wins over Houston and Texas.