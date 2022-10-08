Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press14

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17

Avon Grove 14, Bishop Shanahan 0

Bartram 22, Frankford 12

Bonner-Prendergast 26, Neumann-Goretti 14

Camp Hill 71, Steelton-Highspire 20

Dallastown Area 42, York 38

Harrisburg 52, Central Dauphin East 0

Interboro 38, Chichester 0

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 42, Valley Forge Military 0

Mastery Charter North 21, Philadelphia Central 14

Old Forge 42, Susquehanna 13

Pennsbury 27, Pennridge 24

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 12, Archbishop Wood 7

Philadelphia West Catholic 6, Archbishop Carroll 0

Pope John Paul II 38, Upper Merion 20

Scranton Prep 28, Abington Heights 14

St. Joseph’s Prep 40, La Salle 11

The Hill School 42, Peddie, N.J. 20

Wyomissing 38, Cocalico 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

