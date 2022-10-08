Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17
Avon Grove 14, Bishop Shanahan 0
Bartram 22, Frankford 12
Bonner-Prendergast 26, Neumann-Goretti 14
Camp Hill 71, Steelton-Highspire 20
Dallastown Area 42, York 38
Harrisburg 52, Central Dauphin East 0
Interboro 38, Chichester 0
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 42, Valley Forge Military 0
Mastery Charter North 21, Philadelphia Central 14
Old Forge 42, Susquehanna 13
Pennsbury 27, Pennridge 24
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 12, Archbishop Wood 7
Philadelphia West Catholic 6, Archbishop Carroll 0
Pope John Paul II 38, Upper Merion 20
Scranton Prep 28, Abington Heights 14
St. Joseph’s Prep 40, La Salle 11
The Hill School 42, Peddie, N.J. 20
Wyomissing 38, Cocalico 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/