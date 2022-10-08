Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17
Bartram 22, Frankford 12
Bonner-Prendergast 26, Neumann-Goretti 14
Dallastown Area 42, York 38
Harrisburg 52, Central Dauphin East 0
Interboro 38, Chichester 0
Mastery Charter North 21, Philadelphia Central 14
Old Forge 42, Susquehanna 13
Pennsbury 27, Pennridge 24
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 12, Archbishop Wood 7
Philadelphia West Catholic 6, Archbishop Carroll 0
Pope John Paul II 38, Upper Merion 20
Scranton Prep 28, Abington Heights 14
Steelton-Highspire 71, Camp Hill 20
The Hill School 42, Peddie, N.J. 20
Wyomissing 38, Cocalico 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/