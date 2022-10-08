Safety Day at Lowe’s

ZANESVILLE, OH- When it comes to being on the job, safety is always important, not only for yourself but for other people around you as well. And Lowe’s wanted to teach kids and families about safety by hosting an event known as Safety Day.

This event showcased important jobs that have to do with safety which included Police Officers, Fire Fighters, State Highway Patrols, Paramedics and even hard-working employees at Lowe’s. Full Time Patrolman and Swat Commander for the Zanesville Police Department Michael Brown spoke about how Safety Day will help kids feel less scared when they’re in an emergency situation.

“I think it helps out a lot because they know that we are approachable and that we do care about the community but we also care about each individual kid and their parents and just try to give them a sense of safe and security knowing that they can come to us at any time. Even as a Swat Team when were out, when things slow down they can come to us, if they happen to be where were at, that they know that there going to be safe and protected and we’ll take care of them.”

Brown also spoke about how Safety Day will help both kids and parents when it comes to preventing dangerous incidents form happening.

“I think if kids and parents are aware of the different dangers that are out there, and I don’t mean just people in the community, but also on the internet. We have information that we can pass along to the parents that will also help to protect their kids against predators. So, it’s a good day where the kids get to come up and mingle, and get to see the stuff that we use each and every day and know that they can come to us any time, whether it’s at Safety Day or even if we’re in their neighborhood. They can flag us down and we will stop and just talk to them if they want.”

All in all, this was a fun event where kids can see the police cars and fire trucks and also learn what to do in order to keep both themselves and the community of Zanesville safe from danger.