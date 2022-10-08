Philadelphia Union host Toronto on 8-game home winning streak

Toronto FC (9-15-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -245, Toronto FC +546, Draw +395; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host Toronto aiming to continue an eight-game home winning streak.

The Union are 14-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are 9-0-1 when they record two goals.

Toronto is 7-15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 6-10 record in one-goal matches.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Toronto won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has scored 19 goals and added five assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Jimenez has nine goals and two assists for Toronto. Federico Bernardeschi has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Toronto: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

Toronto: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.