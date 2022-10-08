Paul Bunyan Show: Antique Chainsaw Demonstration 

OLD WASHINGTON, OH- Do you like chainsaws? Because the Paul Bunyan Show has tons of chainsaws for people to see and today, we got to see some old fashioned one’s at the Antique Chainsaw Demonstration.

This event showed seven different types of saws that people run during the show including a huge two-man chainsaw, some old-fashioned saws and even some modern chainsaws. Head of the Antique Chainsaw Demonstration Larry Steiner spoke about how many years they’ve been doing this event at the Paul Bunyan Show.

“We’ve been doing different engine shows for probably twenty-five years. About eight years ago they invited us down to this show to do a historical and educational display and that’s why we’re here doing this now. We came before that, just to come to the show as visitors.”

Steiner also spoke about what makes the Antique Chainsaw Demonstration important to the community.

“History, a lot of history is being lost and like I said earlier a lot of people haven’t seen a two-man chainsaw or heard it run or cut and we really enjoy spending time with the people.”

The Antique Chainsaw Demonstration was a great way for kids and families to have fun and make memories while also learn the forgotten history of old chainsaws.