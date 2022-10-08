MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through eight weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings.

Big School Division

1. Sheridan (7-1, 4-0)

2. Tri-Valley (7-1, 3-0)

T3. Maysville (4-4, 1-2)

T3. John Glenn (3-5, 1-2)

5. River View (3-5, 1-3)

6. Philo (3-5, 0-3)

Small School Division

1. New Lexington (7-1, 4-0)

2. West Muskingum (6-2, 2-1)

3. Coshocton (2-6, 2-2)

T4. Morgan (4-4, 1-2)

T4. Meadowbrook (1-7, 1-2)

6. Crooksville (0-8, 0-3)