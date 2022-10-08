EAST FULTONHAM, OH- Nothing can beat the outdoors, and the people of Zanesville decided to take advantage of today’s weather and host a fishing tournament called Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament. This tournament is a fun event where people can enjoy some fishing, food, raffles, silent auctions and donate money for a good cause.

Head Organizer for Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament Shawn Ballard spoke about where the proceeds will go to.

“The proceeds will go to the children that we adopt, like last year’s tournament, we were able to adopt seven children and buy all seven children Christmas for about three hundred and fifty dollars a child.”

Ballard also spoke about what makes this event special for the community of Zanesville.

“Because it’s given back to the community, it’s all of our local sponsors and everybody that’s willing to donate and be a part of something special to us.”

The Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament is a great way for families and kids to have fun while also donating money to kids who are less fortunate have a wonderful Christmas.