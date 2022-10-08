PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 18, New Brighton 13
Abraham Lincoln 38, Martin Luther King 6
Aliquippa 54, Blackhawk 3
Allentown Dieruff 40, Pocono Mountain East 10
Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23
Armstrong 47, Indiana 14
Athens 48, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Avonworth 29, Beaver Area 3
Bald Eagle Area 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 13
Bangor 32, Lehighton 6
Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7
Belle Vernon 51, Greensburg Salem 7
Bellwood-Antis 25, Mount Union 22
Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, North Star 0
Bermudian Springs 33, Fairfield 7
Berwick 39, Dallas 22
Bethel Park 27, Upper St. Clair 14
Bethlehem Catholic 28, Easton 14
Bethlehem Center 56, Bentworth 21
Bethlehem Freedom 33, Whitehall 17
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Forest Hills 7
Blue Mountain 41, Wilson 0
Brentwood 20, Waynesburg Central 7
Bristol 25, Jenkintown 7
Brockway 21, Keystone 20
Brookville 41, Bradford 0
California 47, West Greene 14
Cambria Heights 31, Homer-Center 12
Cameron County 52, Sheffield 0
Canon-McMillan 49, Baldwin 7
Canton 73, Montgomery 6
Carbondale 35, Scranton Holy Cross 0
Carmichaels 40, Monessen 36
Catasauqua 38, Minersville 8
Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21
Central Bucks East 42, North Penn 35
Central Bucks South 34, Abington 19
Central Bucks West 22, Neshaminy 0
Central Martinsburg 41, Central Cambria 10
Central Valley 43, Montour 0
Central York 56, Northeastern 14
Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13
Chartiers-Houston 39, Carlynton 8
Cheltenham 30, Springfield Montco 2
Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 6
Clairton 67, Springdale 0
Conestoga Valley 34, Governor Mifflin 31
Corry 32, North East 12
Council Rock North 20, Harry S. Truman 13
Crestwood 35, Hazleton Area 14
Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21
Danville 42, Montoursville 0
Deer Lakes 7, Valley 2
Delone 34, Biglerville 7
Dobbins/Randolph 46, Edison 0
Donegal 28, Conrad Weiser 12
Dover 35, Eastern York 7
Downingtown East 34, Academy Park 6
ELCO 41, Octorara 21
Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 18
Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 14
Elk County Catholic 33, Bucktail 24
Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13
Emmaus 49, Bethlehem Liberty 0
Ephrata 42, Fleetwood 28
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 7
Erie McDowell 49, Meadville 19
Exeter 42, Muhlenberg 8
Fairview 27, Girard 24
Farrell 48, Sharpsville 7
Fort Cherry 42, Avella 8
Fort Leboeuf 28, Harbor Creek 17
Franklin Regional 35, Norwin 0
Freeport 35, East Allegheny 13
Garnet Valley 47, Penncrest 7
Gateway 21, Penn-Trafford 10
General McLane 22, Wilmington 19
Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10
Glendale 34, Everett 19
Great Valley 28, West Chester Henderson 6
Greater Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0
Greenville 50, Iroquois 0
Hamburg 27, Pequea Valley 20
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0
Hempfield 20, West Lawn Wilson 16
Hickory 24, Grove City 14
Highlands 38, Woodland Hills 23
Honesdale 28, West Scranton 6
Huntingdon 36, Bellefonte 12
Imani Christian Academy 38, Apollo-Ridge 34
Imhotep Charter 28, Philadelphia Northeast 0
Jersey Shore 62, Shamokin 0
Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7
Juniata Valley 34, Tussey Mountain 14
Karns City 15, Punxsutawney 13
Kennett 37, Unionville 7
Keystone Oaks 26, Hopewell 0
Kutztown 34, Northern Lebanon 28
Lakeland 54, Dunmore 14
Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 30, Berks Catholic 7
Lancaster Catholic 14, Annville-Cleona 13
Laurel 58, Northgate 14
Leechburg 58, Jeannette 21
Ligonier Valley 29, Burrell 15
Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13
Littlestown 48, York County Tech 21
Lower Merion 34, Harriton 13
Lower Moreland 20, New Hope-Solebury 12
Loyalsock 41, Lewisburg 7
Malvern Prep 31, Delaware Military Academy, Del. 0
Manheim Central 83, Lebanon 7
Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 14
Mansfield, Mass. 24, Haverford 14
Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Marion Center 25, United 8
Marion Center 25, United Valley 8
Mars 47, Kiski Area 28
McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7
McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0
Methacton 10, Boyertown 7
Mifflinburg 33, Shikellamy 0
Milton 21, Bloomsburg 13
Montrose 14, Hanover Area 6
Moshannon Valley 41, Curwensville 14
Mount Carmel 46, Hughesville 20
Muncy 21, South Williamsport 14
Nanticoke Area 42, Tunkhannock 7
Neshannock 39, Freedom Area 0
New Oxford 46, Kennard-Dale 6
North Allegheny 20, Mount Lebanon 6
North Hills 35, Shaler 23
North Penn-Mansfield 24, Haverford 14
North Pocono 28, Wallenpaupack 7
North Schuylkill 31, Jim Thorpe 14
Northampton 46, Pleasant Valley 7
Northern Cambria 35, West Shamokin 26
Northern Lehigh 40, Notre Dame-Green Pond 33
Northern York 27, East Pennsboro 26, OT
Northwestern 20, Conneaut Area 0
Northwestern Lehigh 41, Pottsville 35
Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21
Olney Charter 24, Gratz 12
Otto-Eldred 39, Coudersport 18
Owen J Roberts 32, Norristown 8
Palisades 42, Pen Argyl 14
Palmerton 51, Salisbury 6
Parkland 57, East Stroudsburg South 8
Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 6
Penn Hills 29, Fox Chapel 0
Penn Manor 33, Daniel Boone 12
Penns Manor 55, Portage Area 28
Penns Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 7
Perkiomen School 14, Delco Christian 6
Perkiomen Valley 7, Spring-Ford 6
Peters Township 48, Moon 8
Phoenixville 14, Pottsgrove 7
Pine-Richland 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 13
Pittsburgh North Catholic 13, Hampton 7
Pittston Area 48, Lake-Lehman 13
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, William Tennent 7
Pocono Mountain West 42, Allentown Allen 6
Port Allegany 42, Union/AC Valley(FB) 14
Purchase Line 28, River Valley 13
Quakertown 37, Bensalem 0
Reading 38, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Red Land 19, Palmyra 9
Redbank Valley 52, Kane Area 6
Richland 25, Bedford 23
Ridgway 42, Smethport 6
Riverside 41, Lackawanna Trail 13
Riverview 40, Summit Academy 12
Rustin 28, Oxford 20
Schuylkill Haven 40, Panther Valley 27
Schuylkill Valley 35, Columbia 6
Selinsgrove 42, Central Mountain 6
Seneca 57, Franklin 3
Seneca Valley 42, Hempfield Area 12
Serra Catholic 28, Yough 14
Shady Side Academy 30, Knoch 12
Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6
Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10
Solanco 35, Elizabethtown 32
Souderton 45, Warwick 24
South Fayette 20, Plum 6
South Park 44, Quaker Valley 14
South Side 15, Shenango 13
South Western 36, West York 28
Southern Columbia 37, Central Columbia 8
Southern Huntingdon 53, West Branch 20
Southern Lehigh 42, Saucon Valley 7
Southmoreland 36, South Allegheny 6
Spring Grove 42, Red Lion 27
Springfield 15, Conestoga 0
St. Marys 34, Dubois 27
State College 49, Carlisle 20
Steel Valley 49, Derry 0
Steubenville, Ohio 32, Taylor Allderdice 6
Sto-Rox 36, Washington 0
Strath Haven 41, Ridley 14
Stroudsburg 41, East Stroudsburg North 0
Sun Valley 50, Erie East 14
Sun Valley 50, West Chester East 14
Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle Antrim 23
Susquenita 52, Newport 14
Tamaqua 19, Pine Grove 7
Thomas Jefferson 45, Trinity 10
Titusville 31, Maplewood 14
Tri-Valley 43, Pottsville Nativity 6
Troy 49, Towanda 0
Twin Valley 37, Garden Spot 29
Tyrone 21, Clearfield 14
USO 36, Brashear 14
Union Area 6, Rochester 0
Uniontown 49, Brownsville 0
University, W.Va. 42, Albert Gallatin 8
Upper Darby 7, Marple Newtown 6
Upper Dublin 16, Council Rock South 0
Upper Moreland 42, Wissahickon 14
Upper Perkiomen 38, Pottstown 12
Valley View 41, Scranton 7
Warren 12, Mercyhurst Prep 6
Warrior Run 27, Midd-West 7
Wellsboro 41, Wyalusing 6
West Allegheny 40, Ambridge 0
West Mifflin 51, Seton-LaSalle 0
West Perry 31, Big Spring 14
Western Beaver 49, Elwood City Riverside 21
Western Beaver 49, Riverside 21
Western Wayne 50, Mid Valley 6
Westinghouse 39, Butler 6
Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 23
Williams Valley 22, Mahanoy Area 21
Williamsport 38, Wyoming Valley West 7
Windber 57, Meyersdale 0
Wyoming Area 56, Holy Redeemer 18
York Catholic 17, Hanover 14
York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coatesville vs. Downingtown West, ccd.
