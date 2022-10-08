Duran Palacio leads the Chicago Fire against the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +114, New England +212, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jhon Jader Duran Palacio leads the Chicago Fire into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring two goals against Cincinnati.

The Fire are 7-12-6 against Eastern Conference teams. The Fire have a 2-4-0 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The Revolution are 7-9-9 against Eastern Conference teams. The Revolution rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 143 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Duran Palacio has five goals over the last 10 games.

Gustavo Bou has scored eight goals with two assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Andre Reynolds II (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Kacper Przybylko (injured).

Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.