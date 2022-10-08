Bourguet leads Arizona State past No. 21 Washington, 45-38

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton Bourguet threw for three touchdowns after Emory Jones was injured, Xazavian Halladay accounted for two more scores and Arizona State beat No. 21 Washington 45-38 on Saturday for interim coach Shaun Aguano’s first victory.

The Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) lost their first two games after Herm Edwards was fired Sept. 18, though played No. 6 Southern California close last week before fading late.

Bourguet adeptly led the offense after Jones was injured in the second quarter against Washington, throwing for 182 yards on 15-of-21 passing with an interception. He hit Elijhah Badger for two touchdowns, including a 2-yarder in the fourth quarter to put the Sun Devils up 45-38.

Arizona State stopped the Huskies on fourth-and-9 near midfield and a botched snap all but ended the Washington’s final drive.

Washington (4-2, 1-2) had a solid offensive day in the desert, rallying from a 14-point deficit to tie it on Cameron Davis’ third rushing TD, from 5 yards out. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 311 yards on 33-of-53 passing, but no touchdowns.

The Huskies struggled defensively in last week’s loss to UCLA and continued to have breakdowns against the Sun Devils to remain winless in Tempe since 2001 (eight games).

Bourguet, a three-year backup, was sharp after Jones took a shot to the head in the second quarter from Washington safety Asa Turner, who was ejected for targeting.

Halladay scored on an 11-yard run the next play and Bourget followed with a 14-yard TD pass to Halladay, throwing to the flat with a blitzing defender in his face.

Arizona State went up 24-10 when Penix had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage and Jordan Clark intercepted it for a 38-yard touchdown.

Washington grabbed a bit of momentum back, pulling within 24-17 at halftime on Wayne Taulapapa’s 1-yard TD run.

After Arizona State stuffed the Huskies on fourth-and-1 at their own 32, Bourguet followed with another superb throw with pressure in his face, finding Badger in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard TD and a 31-17 lead.

Washington’s Cameron Davis scored on a 4-yard TD run, but Bourguet then split two defenders with a pass to Bryan Thompson for a 38-yard gain to the 1. Daniyel Ngata scored on the next play to put Arizona State up 38-24.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: Consecutive letdowns are sure to drop the Huskies out of Sunday’s AP Top 25. Washington couldn’t slow the Sun Devils even after knocking out Arizona State’s starting quarterback to lose consecutive games after a 4-0 start.

Arizona State: A week after giving USC a test, the Sun Devils handed Aguano his first win with their best offensive game against an FBS opponent this season.

UP NEXT

Washington hosts Arizona next Saturday.

Arizona State is at Stanford Saturday.

