Backup QB takes over after Kansas’ Daniels injured vs TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jason Bean took over at quarterback to start the second half for Kansas on Saturday after Jalon Daniels left the 19th-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU with an apparent injury to his right shoulder.

Daniels was hurt as Jamoi Hodge sacked him with 41 seconds left in the first half, and he went to the locker room for treatment on his throwing shoulder.

Daniels fumbled at the goal line earlier in the quarter as the Jayhawks were driving for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.

The Jayhawks tied the game 10-all on Bean’s first series on his 12-yard pass to Mason Fairchild.

Daniels has been the catalyst for the Jayhawks’ surprising 5-0 start. He came into the game fifth in the Big 12 in total offense. He was 5 for 10 for 89 yards when he got hurt.

