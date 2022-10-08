AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:24 a.m. EDT

Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets 7-1 in their playoff opener. Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer — booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field. The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0, a massive disappointment after Scherzer was signed to a $130 million contract in December. San Diego needs one win over the next two days to take the best-of-three National League wild card series and advance to face the top-seeded Dodgers.

Phillies’ 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Phillies scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and Philadelphia beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The Phillies had struggled all afternoon against Jose Quintana and the rest of the Cardinals relievers. But they loaded the bases against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, then proceeded to push across six runs to take the opener of the best-of-three series. With a win on Saturday night, the Phillies will advance to face NL East champ Atlanta in the divisional round.

Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener

TORONTO (AP) — Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs and rookie Julio Rodríguez reached base three times and scored twice for the Mariners, who can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday. Robbie Ray starts for the Mariners against Kevin Gausman. Castillo scattered six singles in 7 /13 innings. He struck out five and walked none, facing the AL’s second-highest scoring team. Castillo, acquired in a midseason trade from Cincinnati, became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw more than seven scoreless innings in a postseason start.

Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in their wild-card opener. Ramírez’s shot off Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak. Bieber was rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago. He allowed just three hits this time and struck out eight before being lifted in the eighth. Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save. Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and must win Game 2 on Saturday to force a decisive Game 3 Sunday.

NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has urged the league to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend’s games. The players’ union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait. Tagovailoa subsequently suffered a concussion four days later at Cincinnati and is out indefinitely.

On Football: NFL teams aren’t doomed with losing Octobers

DENVER (AP) — A losing record in October doesn’t mean playoff hopes are lost. Last year, the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles rebounded from a 1-3 start to earn a postseason berth. The Chiefs and 49ers both opened 2-3 and still reached their conference championship games. Entering Week 5, nine teams had losing records, including three 2021 playoff teams. Odds are at least one of those nine teams will bounce back and get to the postseason. The Indianapolis Colts took a first step, rallying to beat Denver in overtime Thursday night to even their record at 2-2-1. The AFC South is among four divisions with no club with a winning record.

NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR heads into Sunday’s playoff elimination race with another issue to address. The most powerful teams in the stock car series are demanding a new charter agreement in 2025 that gives them more revenue. An executive with the 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin says the economic model is broken. The financial plight of the teams is now in the spotlight as NASCAR is also dealing with safety concerns surrounding its new Next Gen car.

Niederreiter scores in debut, Predators top Sharks in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored his debut goal for the Nashville Predators, who beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 in Prague in the NHL regular-season opener. The teams will play again on Saturday at Prague’s O2 Arena as part of the league’s return to Europe for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another newcomer, Kiefer Sherwood, put Nashville on top 1:01 into the game. Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Matt Duchene finished it off with an empty-netter. Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose in the first period, delighting the roaring crowd of 16,648 in his hometown. Tolvanen’s goal at 1:24 of the second put the Predators ahead to stay.

Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance with a settlement he made with the league. The 26-year-old QB was accused of being sexually inappropriate with women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says he is eager to reunite with Watson, who won’t be eligible to practice until next month.

Mito Pereira riding confidence and a 63 for Las Vegas lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mito Pereira has the lead going into the weekend of the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. Pereira had nine birdies in his round of 63 at the TPC Summerlin. He was one shot ahead of Robby Shelton, who also had a 63. The leaderboard was filled with International team members from the Presidents Cup. Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim were two shots behind. Cam Davis of Australia is right in the mix. Pereira attributes that to International captain Trevor Immelman. He says the captain reminded them every night at Quail Hollow they were good players who were capable of winning.