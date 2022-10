Weekend Time Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 8 MLB WILDCARD American League

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

National League

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Atlanta at Milwaukee at Abu Dhabi, 12 p.m.

NHL

Nashville vs. San Jose at Prague, 2 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at Bouctouche, New Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan at Indiana, Noon

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, Noon

No. 9 Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 NC State vs. Florida St., 8 p.m.

No. 15 Wake Forest vs. Army, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas, Noon

No. 20 Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

No. 23 Mississippi St. vs. Arkansas, Noon

No. 24 Cincinnati vs. South Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

DP World Tour – Acciona Open de Espana

PGA – Shriners Children’s Open

PGA Tour Champions – Constellation Furyk & Friends

LPGA – Mediheal Championship

LIV – Bangkok

TENNIS

ATP – Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Tokyo, Japan

ATP – Astana Open, Astana, Kazakhstan

WTA – Agel Open, Ostrava, Czech Republic

WTA – Jasmin Open, Monastir, Tunisia

AUTO RACING

NASCAR – Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Speedway

FORMULA 1 – Japanese Gran Prix, Suzuka City, Japan