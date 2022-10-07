Trail of Treats to Take Place at OUZ/Zane State’s Collegial Woods Trail



ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some family-friendly, spooky good fun this weekend, head out to Collegial Woods Trails!

The Muskingum Valley Park District is hosting their annual Trail of Treats tomorrow, October 8th.



29 local businesses will be lined up along the trail on Ohio University-Zanesville’s campus with their festively decorated booths handing out plenty of treats.

Trick or treaters of all ages are welcome and encouraged to wear costumes if they’d like. They’ll have food and even the chance to win some prizes, vote on their favorite booths, and just have fun,



“Last year we had Scooby-Doo themed and we had a Hocus Pocus, which was our fan-favorite last year. So, the public gets to vote on their favorite booth too, so the businesses really go all out to decorate, and then everyone has a costume, so it’s just a fun night.

This is our biggest event of the year. So, we like to get the community together. We have all of our local businesses that want to participate. We’ve seen up to 2000 people coming through here in past years, so we’re hoping we can get a big turn out again this year,” Michelle Illing with the Muskingum Valley Park District said.

Trail of Treats will be from 5 to 7 PM at the Collegial Woods Trail located just off Newark Road in the northern portion of the OUZ/Zane State College.

More details can be found at www.mvaparkdistrict.org