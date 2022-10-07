MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.

Shane A Wolfe

DOB: 02/13/1981

Last Known Address: 1340 S Pickaway St. Apt 9 Circleville, OH

Height: 5’7” Weight: 185

Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel

Tattoos: Both arms, both legs, chest, back, ‘MOB” on front neck, cluster of stars on right face/eye area

Offense/Warrant Type: Indictments

Charges: Tampering with records / forgery / identity fraud / theft

Note: Subject is known to used multiple aliases