Guardians and Rays meet to start the AL Wild Card Series

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Cleveland; Friday, 12:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54 ERA, .93 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 198 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -122, Rays +101; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Cleveland has gone 46-35 in home games and 92-70 overall. The Guardians are 28-17 in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has gone 35-46 on the road and 86-76 overall. The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.41.

Friday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples, 11 home runs and 71 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 24 doubles and six home runs for the Rays. Wander Franco is 8-for-26 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 2-8, .184 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.