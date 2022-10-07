Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press14

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Ellet 7, Akron Garfield 0

Akr. Hoban 28, STVM 14

Alliance Marlington 31, Minerva 0

Ansonia 44, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 6

Antwerp 35, Defiance Ayersville 24

Arcadia 42, Vanlue 14

Archbold 42, Swanton 14

Arlington 37, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14

Ashland Crestview 39, Plymouth 13

Ashland Mapleton 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 27

Ashtabula Edgewood 28, Chagrin Falls 21

Ashtabula St. John 42, Vienna Mathews 6

Ashville Teays Valley 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Athens 46, Wellston 0

Attica Seneca E. 34, Sycamore Mohawk 31

Austintown Fitch 42, Wadsworth 35, 4OT

Avon 35, Berea-Midpark 7

Avon Lake 14, Elyria 13

Barberton 35, Aurora 14

Barnesville 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Northwood 27

Bay Village Bay 35, Fairview 3

Bellbrook 49, Day. Oakwood 14

Bellefontaine 27, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Bellville Clear Fork 35, Marion Harding 0

Beloit W. Branch 42, Alliance 35

Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Caldwell 7

Bishop Fenwick 10, Kettering Alter 0

Bishop Hartley 28, Cols. St. Charles 14

Bishop Ready 52, Cols. Bexley 8

Bishop Watterson 14, Cols. DeSales 12

Blanchester 45, Bethel-Tate 20

Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville Logan Elm 20

Bloomdale Elmwood 35, Millbury Lake 7

Bowerston Conotton Valley 50, Manchester 8

Brookfield 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 6

Brookville 49, Middletown Madison Senior 7

Bryan 33, Metamora Evergreen 7

Burton Berkshire 23, Painesville Harvey 21

Cambridge 28, Vincent Warren 13

Camden Preble Shawnee 33, Arcanum 0

Campbell Memorial 21, Warren Champion 14

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, E. Liverpool 6

Can. Glenoak 48, Louisville 13

Can. McKinley 40, Massillon Jackson 23

Can. South 49, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Wooster Triway 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51, Whitehall-Yearling 18

Canfield 48, Youngs. East 0

Canfield S. Range 42, Jefferson Area 7

Carey 54, Bucyrus 0

Carrollton 39, Salem 34

Celina 15, Defiance 7

Centerburg 16, Danville 11

Chagrin Falls Kenston 35, Willoughby S. 21

Chardon 55, Madison 0

Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 22

Chillicothe Unioto 42, Bainbridge Paint Valley 17

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Southeastern 46

Cin. Colerain 14, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 3

Cin. Country Day 38, Cin. Clark Montessori 26

Cin. Elder 24, Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 23

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 21, Cin. Summit Country Day 14

Cin. Indian Hill 38, Cin. Finneytown 7

Cin. Madeira 42, Cin. Deer Park 6

Cin. McNicholas 35, Day. Carroll 14

Cin. NW 21, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7

Cin. Oak Hills 14, Hamilton 7

Cin. Princeton 42, Middletown 14

Cin. Riverview East 12, Cin. Shroder 6

Cin. St. Xavier 16, Cin. La Salle 7

Cin. Taft 60, Cin. Aiken 0

Cin. Turpin 20, Cin. Walnut Hills 6

Cin. West Clermont 35, Cin. Anderson 21

Cin. Winton Woods 28, Milford 14

Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Mariemont 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Batavia 0

Cle. Glenville 39, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. Hay 32, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hts. 50, Maple Hts. 30

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14

Cle. JFK 30, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Rhodes 26, Cle. John Marshall 22

Clyde 34, Sandusky 7

Coldwater 35, New Bremen 28

Collins Western Reserve 40, Monroeville 14

Cols. Beechcroft 49, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32, Circleville 7

Cols. KIPP 42, Warrensville Hts. 8

Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10

Columbia Station Columbia 50, Oberlin 16

Columbiana 46, E. Palestine 14

Columbus Grove 38, Ada 12

Convoy Crestview 21, Spencerville 7

Copley 30, Richfield Revere 28

Coshocton 7, Crooksville 6

Creston Norwayne 66, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Mentor Lake Cath. 10

Dalton 55, Rittman 14

Day. Christian 38, Cin. Hillcrest 0

Day. Northridge 34, Troy Christian 0

DeGraff Riverside 45, Casstown Miami E. 0

Defiance Tinora 27, Paulding 8

Delaware Buckeye Valley 29, Logan 28

Delphos Jefferson 39, Leipsic 14

Dola Hardin Northern 49, Crestline 8

Dover 28, Youngs. Boardman 10

Dresden Tri-Valley 28, Philo 6

Dublin Coffman 28, Hilliard Davidson 14

Dublin Jerome 17, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7

Dublin Scioto 32, Delaware Hayes 21

E. Can. 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14

East 38, Cols. Whetstone 6

Eaton 21, Carlisle 0

Edgerton 49, Hicksville 13

Elyria Cath. 42, N. Olmsted 21

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 55, Cle. Benedictine 7

Findlay 35, Oregon Clay 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 28, Pandora-Gilboa 19

Fostoria 34, Elmore Woodmore 28

Fredericktown 31, Howard E. Knox 8

Fremont Ross 35, Lima Sr. 6

Ft. Loramie 42, Day. Thurgood Marshall 24

Ft. Recovery 33, Rockford Parkway 7

Gahanna Cols. Academy 42, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0

Gahanna Lincoln 33, Westerville Cent. 6

Garfield Hts. 36, E. Cle. Shaw 14

Garrettsville Garfield 62, Columbiana Crestview 22

Gates Mills Gilmour 47, Lyndhurst Brush 21

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Beachwood 14

Geneva 38, Chesterland W. Geauga 9

Genoa Area 28, Tontogany Otsego 26

Germantown Valley View 31, Franklin 6

Gibsonburg 29, Castalia Margaretta 26

Girard 49, Hubbard 14

Glouster Trimble 39, Belpre 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13

Granville 37, Zanesville 7

Green 38, Massillon Perry 35

Greenville 35, Vandalia Butler 21

Grove City Cent. Crossing 21, Newark 7

Grove City Christian 55, Millersport 6

Hamilton Badin 28, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Hamilton Ross 28, Harrison 17

Hannibal River 47, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22

Hanoverton United 41, Wellsville 8

Harrod Allen E. 30, Bluffton 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 28, Sherwood Fairview 6

Heath 54, Johnstown Northridge 0

Hilliard Darby 42, Lewis Center Olentangy 21

Holland Springfield 38, Maumee 20

Hudson 42, N. Royalton 26

Huron 51, Vermilion 7

Independence 35, Wickliffe 6

Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 6

Ironton Rock Hill 35, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Jackson 48, Greenfield McClain 0

Jamestown Greeneview 41, Cedarville 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 36, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Johnstown 28, Utica 20

Kansas Lakota 41, Fremont St. Joseph 7

Kettering Fairmont 26, Huber Hts. Wayne 21

Kings Mills Kings 14, Lebanon 10

Kirtland 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 8

Lakeside Danbury 38, Sandusky St. Mary 16

Lakewood St. Edward 35, Clarkson, Ontario 18

Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 26

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Spring. NW 7

Liberty Center 43, Hamler Patrick Henry 6

Lima Cent. Cath. 30, Newark Licking Valley 26

Lima Shawnee 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Lisbon Beaver 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 13

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 6

London 34, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Strasburg-Franklin 6

Loudonville 44, Cardington-Lincoln 12

Loveland 29, Morrow Little Miami 7

Lowellville 36, McDonald 13

Lucas 49, Cols. Linden-McKinley 12

Macedonia Nordonia 31, Stow-Munroe Falls 21

Magnolia Sandy Valley 29, Uhrichsville Claymont 26

Mansfield Madison 35, Mt. Vernon 0

Mansfield Sr. 31, Wooster 11

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Anna 0

Marion Elgin 40, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 20

Mason 38, Cin. Sycamore 13

Massillon 42, Canisius, N.Y. 7

Mayfield 40, Eastlake North 21

McArthur Vinton County 54, Bidwell River Valley 22

McComb 52, Cory-Rawson 7

McDermott Scioto NW 28, Franklin Furnace Green 19

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Morral Ridgedale 6

Mechanicsburg 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Medina 42, Brunswick 21

Medina Buckeye 36, Lakewood 6

Medina Highland 70, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Mentor 33, Solon 27

Miami Valley Christian Academy 8, Hamilton New Miami 6

Miamisburg 49, Beavercreek 26

Middlefield Cardinal 40, Mantua Crestwood 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Ashland 39

Milton-Union 47, Tipp City Bethel 6

Mineral Ridge 48, Sebring McKinley 14

Minford 38, Oak Hill 10

Minster 37, Delphos St. John’s 14

Mogadore 47, Ravenna SE 6

Mogadore Field 25, Akr. Coventry 20

Monroe 34, Waynesville 7

Mt. Gilead 36, Galion Northmor 9

Mt. Orab Western Brown 52, Goshen 7

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7, Atwater Waterloo 0

N. Ridgeville 24, Grafton Midview 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Bucyrus Wynford 7

Navarre Fairless 40, Akr. Manchester 14

Nelsonville-York 54, Albany Alexander 14

New Albany 49, Galloway Westland 14

New Carlisle Tecumseh 21, Spring. Shawnee 17

New Concord John Glenn 20, Warsaw River View 14, OT

New Lexington 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 27

New Madison Tri-Village 70, New Lebanon Dixie 3

New Matamoras Frontier 38, Magnolia, W.Va. 8

New Middletown Spring. 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0

New Paris National Trail 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12

New Philadelphia 10, Lexington 7

Newark Cath. 42, Hebron Lakewood 25

Newcomerstown 48, Malvern 42, OT

Norton 35, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Norwalk St. Paul 60, Edon 52

Norwood 26, Cin. N. College Hill 8

Oak Harbor 28, Milan Edison 14

Oberlin Firelands 48, Sheffield Brookside 7

Olmsted Falls 47, Amherst Steele 14

Ontario 31, Marion Pleasant 20

Orrville 39, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 67, Parma 13

Parma Padua 21, Chardon NDCL 14

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21

Pemberville Eastwood 58, Rossford 41

Peninsula Woodridge 35, Streetsboro 7

Perry 42, Orange 9

Perrysburg 56, Sylvania Northview 10

Pickerington Cent. 21, Groveport-Madison 14

Pickerington N. 28, Grove City 21

Piketon 52, Frankfort Adena 19

Pioneer N. Central 56, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Poland Seminary 9, Cortland Lakeview 0

Pomeroy Meigs 29, Marietta 27

Port Clinton 68, Willard 13

Portsmouth 34, Proctorville Fairland 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 35, Beaver Eastern 28

Portsmouth Sciotoville 6, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

Portsmouth W. 42, Lucasville Valley 20

Powell Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14

Ravenna 55, Akr. Springfield 12

Reading 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 17

Reedsville Eastern 21, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Reynoldsburg 34, Lancaster 7

Richmond Edison 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

Rocky River 38, Westlake 7

Rocky River Lutheran W. 14, Cuyahoga Hts. 8

Rootstown 27, Orwell Grand Valley 13

S. Point 31, Chesapeake 0

Sandusky Perkins 21, Norwalk 19

Shaker Hts. 34, Lorain 16

Shelby 37, Caledonia River Valley 20

Sidney 28, Fairborn 21

Sidney Lehman 67, Covington 6

Sparta Highland 35, Galion 21

Spring. Greenon 34, Spring. Cath. Cent. 3

Spring. NE 33, W. Liberty-Salem 10

Springboro 41, Clayton Northmont 17

Springfield 38, Centerville 10

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 34, Cin. Purcell Marian 7

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36, Lockland 0

St. Clairsville 20, Belmont Union Local 13

St. Marys Memorial 35, Elida 3

St. Paris Graham 39, Richwood N. Union 33

Steubenville 32, Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15, Bridgeport 14

Strongsville 30, Euclid 0

Struthers 27, Niles McKinley 13

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Sullivan Black River 28, LaGrange Keystone 22

Sunbury Big Walnut 27, Westerville N. 17

Sylvania Southview 14, Bowling Green 13

Tallmadge 70, Kent Roosevelt 21

Thomas Worthington 35, Marysville 17

Thornville Sheridan 50, Zanesville Maysville 13

Tiffin Calvert 55, Rayland Buckeye 7

Tiffin Columbian 33, Bellevue 28

Tipp City Tippecanoe 23, Piqua 20

Tol. Cent. Cath. 46, Tol. Whitmer 16

Tol. Christian 43, Holgate 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills 60, Montpelier 14

Tol. St. John’s 43, Tol. St. Francis 6

Tol. Start 34, Tol. Waite 12

Trenton Edgewood 48, Oxford Talawanda 10

Troy 55, W. Carrollton 6

Twinsburg 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13

Uniontown Lake 35, N. Can. Hoover 15

Upper Sandusky 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13

Urbana 37, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 8

Van Buren 63, N. Baltimore 8

Van Wert 77, Kenton 20

Versailles 33, St. Henry 9

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46, Batavia Clermont NE 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 40, Fairfield 31, 2OT

W. Jefferson 28, N. Lewisburg Triad 20

Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 0

Warren JFK def. Louisville Aquinas, forfeit

Washington C.H. 24, Chillicothe 14

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 31, Hillsboro 14

Waterford 44, Racine Southern 6

Wauseon 7, Delta 3

Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Lima Perry 0

Wellington 21, Lorain Clearview 20

West Salem Northwestern 22, Smithville 7

Westerville S. 35, Canal Winchester 20

Wheelersburg 49, Waverly 14

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 60, Martins Ferry 22

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28, Napoleon 0

Williamsburg 48, Lees Creek E. Clinton 22

Wilmington 34, New Richmond 13

Windham 28, Fairport Harbor Harding 15

Worthington Christian 42, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

Worthington Kilbourne 36, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24

Xenia 42, Riverside Stebbins 7

Youngs. Chaney High School 42, Warren Howland 0

Youngs. Liberty 20, Newton Falls 6

Youngs. Mooney 26, Warren Harding 17

Youngs. Ursuline 40, Cle. VASJ 0

Youngs. Valley Christian 15, Salineville Southern 6

Zanesville W. Muskingum 26, McConnelsville Morgan 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press