Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press14

PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 49, Arcola 21

Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Cary-Grove 7

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 34, Stark County 13

Antioch 37, Grant 9

Athens 53, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 7

Auburn 34, Pittsfield 0

Aurora (East) 34, Streamwood 8

Aurora Christian 54, Elmwood Park 13

Batavia 33, Geneva 7

Belvidere North 27, Hononegah 17

Bloomington Central Catholic 17, Illinois Valley Central 13

Blue Island Eisenhower 35, Argo 7

Blue Ridge 38, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28

Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Andrew 14

Breese Central 20, Roxana 13

Breese Mater Dei 59, Granite City 0

Brother Rice 31, Joliet Catholic 24

Burlington Central 21, Crystal Lake Central 17

Cahokia 32, Mount Vernon 26, OT

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 54, North Greene 8

Carbondale 10, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 7

Carlyle 49, Sparta 0

Carmel 19, Marmion 6

Carmi White County 46, Eldorado 8

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 16, Argenta-Oreana 12

Champaign St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 26, OT

Charleston 35, Mattoon 14

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40, Kennedy 6

Chicago Christian 44, Aurora Central Catholic 19

Chicago Washington 28, Bowen 22

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 32, Edwards County 6

Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 14

Coal City 28, Peotone 14

Colfax Ridgeview 21, Eureka 7

Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7

Columbia 44, Salem 7

Crete-Monee 30, Rich Township 26

Crystal Lake South 41, McHenry 14

Dakota 30, Galena 7

Decatur St. Teresa 38, Tuscola 7

Deerfield 13, Maine West 7

Dixon 21, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 13

Downers South 51, Addison Trail 14

Du Quoin 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14

East St. Louis 80, Alton 0

Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27, 2OT

Effingham 47, Lincoln 0

El Paso-Gridley 49, Heyworth 20

Elk Grove 41, Rolling Meadows 21

Erie/Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 53, Aledo (Mercer County) 6

Fairfield 52, Hamilton County 0

Farmington 47, Elmwood-Brimfield 16

Freeport (Aquin) 50, Rockford Christian Life 0

Freeport 32, Rockford Jefferson 30

Fremd 21, Conant 20

Fulton 30, Forreston 28

Gilman Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 32

Glenbard East 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 0

Glenbard North 35, Lake Park 14

Glenbard South 41, West Chicago 8

Glenbrook South 24, New Trier 7

Grayslake Central 65, Round Lake 8

Havana-Midwest Central Coop 54, Warsaw West Hancock 6

Herrin 34, West Frankfort 7

Hersey 49, Wheeling 0

Highland Park 46, Maine East 7

Hillcrest 64, Tinley Park 7

Hoffman Estates 49, Schaumburg 7

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 42, Fithian Oakwood 0

Hope Academy 57, Chicago (Christ the King) 0

Huntley 35, Hampshire 0

IC Catholic 48, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Jacksonville 43, Decatur MacArthur 20

Johnston City 33, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28

Joliet West 44, Plainfield East 7

Kaneland 44, Marengo 3

Kirkland Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20

Knoxville 34, Illini West (Carthage) 0

LaSalle-Peru 31, Ottawa 7

Lake Zurich 14, Lake Forest 6

Larkin 21, Bartlett 20

Lemont 68, Oak Lawn Richards 30

Lincoln Way Central 38, Lincoln Way West 27

Lincoln-Way East 52, Homewood-Flossmoor 14

Lisle (Benet Academy) 7, S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 0

Lockport 34, Bolingbrook 33

Loyola 34, Providence 22

Lyons 48, Leyden 7

Macomb 58, Lewistown 14

Mahomet-Seymour 58, Taylorville 6

Maine South 45, Niles West 7

Marion 32, Centralia 31, OT

Marist 37, Montini 7

Maroa-Forsyth 24, Williamsville 20

Mascoutah 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6

Metamora 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 7

Moline 55, Galesburg 10

Monticello 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26

Morgan Park 52, Brooks Academy 0

Morris 61, Woodstock 0

Morton def. East Peoria, forfeit

Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Macon Meridian 0

Mt. Carmel 47, Paris 14

Naperville Central 26, DeKalb 0

Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Waubonsie Valley 0

Naperville North 59, Metea Valley 14

Nashville 14, Pinckneyville 10

Newton 52, Marshall 12

Normal West 17, Quincy Notre Dame 0

North-Mac 49, Gillespie 0

OPRF 56, Proviso West 20

Palatine 41, Barrington 14

Payton 27, Chicago Little Village 0

Pekin 63, Canton 18

Peoria (H.S.) 54, Bloomington 0

Phillips 36, Chicago (Lane) 7

Piasa Southwestern 21, Vandalia 14

Plainfield North 22, Minooka 21

Polo 60, River Ridge 14

Prairie Ridge 35, Dundee-Crown 14

Princeton 56, St. Bede 7

Princeville 42, Abingdon 0

Prospect 55, Buffalo Grove 27

Quincy 35, Geneseo 17

Reavis 29, Oak Lawn Community 15

Red Bud 49, Trenton Wesclin 0

Reed-Custer 73, Streator 14

Ridgewood 56, Westmont 0

Rochester 56, Normal University 14

Rockford Auburn 27, Belvidere 8

Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21

Romeoville 30, Joliet Central 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Chatham Glenwood 0

Sandburg 35, Stagg 7

Seneca 54, Momence 0

Shelbyville 46, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 14

South Elgin 49, Elgin 25

Springfield 45, Springfield Southeast 14

St. Charles North 38, St. Charles East 7

St. Ignatius 50, St. Viator 20

St. Rita 52, Woodstock Marian 19

Stanford Olympia 24, Pleasant Plains 15

Sterling 56, Rock Island 19

Sterling Newman 20, Hall 18

Stevenson 34, Zion Benton 0

Stillman Valley 28, Winnebago 14

Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15

Tolono Unity 53, Rantoul 14

Triad 41, Jerseyville Jersey 14

United Township High School 47, Rock Island Alleman 6

Vernon Hills 42, Niles North 0

Washington 24, Dunlap 7

Wauconda 54, Lakes Community 7

West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 49, Peoria Heights (Quest) 26

Wheaton Academy 38, St. Edward 7

Wheaton North 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 7

Willowbrook 21, Hinsdale South 14

Wilmington 39, Lisle 6

Winchester (West Central) 52, Carrollton 0

York 31, Hinsdale Central 7

Yorkville 28, Oswego East 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press