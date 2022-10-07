PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 49, Arcola 21
Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Cary-Grove 7
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 34, Stark County 13
Antioch 37, Grant 9
Athens 53, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 7
Auburn 34, Pittsfield 0
Aurora (East) 34, Streamwood 8
Aurora Christian 54, Elmwood Park 13
Batavia 33, Geneva 7
Belvidere North 27, Hononegah 17
Bloomington Central Catholic 17, Illinois Valley Central 13
Blue Island Eisenhower 35, Argo 7
Blue Ridge 38, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28
Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Andrew 14
Breese Central 20, Roxana 13
Breese Mater Dei 59, Granite City 0
Brother Rice 31, Joliet Catholic 24
Burlington Central 21, Crystal Lake Central 17
Cahokia 32, Mount Vernon 26, OT
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 54, North Greene 8
Carbondale 10, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 7
Carlyle 49, Sparta 0
Carmel 19, Marmion 6
Carmi White County 46, Eldorado 8
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 16, Argenta-Oreana 12
Champaign St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 26, OT
Charleston 35, Mattoon 14
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40, Kennedy 6
Chicago Christian 44, Aurora Central Catholic 19
Chicago Washington 28, Bowen 22
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 32, Edwards County 6
Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Coal City 28, Peotone 14
Colfax Ridgeview 21, Eureka 7
Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7
Columbia 44, Salem 7
Crete-Monee 30, Rich Township 26
Crystal Lake South 41, McHenry 14
Dakota 30, Galena 7
Decatur St. Teresa 38, Tuscola 7
Deerfield 13, Maine West 7
Dixon 21, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 13
Downers South 51, Addison Trail 14
Du Quoin 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14
East St. Louis 80, Alton 0
Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27, 2OT
Effingham 47, Lincoln 0
El Paso-Gridley 49, Heyworth 20
Elk Grove 41, Rolling Meadows 21
Erie/Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 53, Aledo (Mercer County) 6
Fairfield 52, Hamilton County 0
Farmington 47, Elmwood-Brimfield 16
Freeport (Aquin) 50, Rockford Christian Life 0
Freeport 32, Rockford Jefferson 30
Fremd 21, Conant 20
Fulton 30, Forreston 28
Gilman Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 32
Glenbard East 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 0
Glenbard North 35, Lake Park 14
Glenbard South 41, West Chicago 8
Glenbrook South 24, New Trier 7
Grayslake Central 65, Round Lake 8
Havana-Midwest Central Coop 54, Warsaw West Hancock 6
Herrin 34, West Frankfort 7
Hersey 49, Wheeling 0
Highland Park 46, Maine East 7
Hillcrest 64, Tinley Park 7
Hoffman Estates 49, Schaumburg 7
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 42, Fithian Oakwood 0
Hope Academy 57, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Huntley 35, Hampshire 0
IC Catholic 48, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Jacksonville 43, Decatur MacArthur 20
Johnston City 33, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28
Joliet West 44, Plainfield East 7
Kaneland 44, Marengo 3
Kirkland Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20
Knoxville 34, Illini West (Carthage) 0
LaSalle-Peru 31, Ottawa 7
Lake Zurich 14, Lake Forest 6
Larkin 21, Bartlett 20
Lemont 68, Oak Lawn Richards 30
Lincoln Way Central 38, Lincoln Way West 27
Lincoln-Way East 52, Homewood-Flossmoor 14
Lisle (Benet Academy) 7, S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 0
Lockport 34, Bolingbrook 33
Loyola 34, Providence 22
Lyons 48, Leyden 7
Macomb 58, Lewistown 14
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Taylorville 6
Maine South 45, Niles West 7
Marion 32, Centralia 31, OT
Marist 37, Montini 7
Maroa-Forsyth 24, Williamsville 20
Mascoutah 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6
Metamora 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 7
Moline 55, Galesburg 10
Monticello 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26
Morgan Park 52, Brooks Academy 0
Morris 61, Woodstock 0
Morton def. East Peoria, forfeit
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Macon Meridian 0
Mt. Carmel 47, Paris 14
Naperville Central 26, DeKalb 0
Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Waubonsie Valley 0
Naperville North 59, Metea Valley 14
Nashville 14, Pinckneyville 10
Newton 52, Marshall 12
Normal West 17, Quincy Notre Dame 0
North-Mac 49, Gillespie 0
OPRF 56, Proviso West 20
Palatine 41, Barrington 14
Payton 27, Chicago Little Village 0
Pekin 63, Canton 18
Peoria (H.S.) 54, Bloomington 0
Phillips 36, Chicago (Lane) 7
Piasa Southwestern 21, Vandalia 14
Plainfield North 22, Minooka 21
Polo 60, River Ridge 14
Prairie Ridge 35, Dundee-Crown 14
Princeton 56, St. Bede 7
Princeville 42, Abingdon 0
Prospect 55, Buffalo Grove 27
Quincy 35, Geneseo 17
Reavis 29, Oak Lawn Community 15
Red Bud 49, Trenton Wesclin 0
Reed-Custer 73, Streator 14
Ridgewood 56, Westmont 0
Rochester 56, Normal University 14
Rockford Auburn 27, Belvidere 8
Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21
Romeoville 30, Joliet Central 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Chatham Glenwood 0
Sandburg 35, Stagg 7
Seneca 54, Momence 0
Shelbyville 46, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 14
South Elgin 49, Elgin 25
Springfield 45, Springfield Southeast 14
St. Charles North 38, St. Charles East 7
St. Ignatius 50, St. Viator 20
St. Rita 52, Woodstock Marian 19
Stanford Olympia 24, Pleasant Plains 15
Sterling 56, Rock Island 19
Sterling Newman 20, Hall 18
Stevenson 34, Zion Benton 0
Stillman Valley 28, Winnebago 14
Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15
Tolono Unity 53, Rantoul 14
Triad 41, Jerseyville Jersey 14
United Township High School 47, Rock Island Alleman 6
Vernon Hills 42, Niles North 0
Washington 24, Dunlap 7
Wauconda 54, Lakes Community 7
West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 49, Peoria Heights (Quest) 26
Wheaton Academy 38, St. Edward 7
Wheaton North 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 7
Willowbrook 21, Hinsdale South 14
Wilmington 39, Lisle 6
Winchester (West Central) 52, Carrollton 0
York 31, Hinsdale Central 7
Yorkville 28, Oswego East 14
