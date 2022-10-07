PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 49, Arcola 21
Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Cary-Grove 7
Antioch 37, Grant 9
Athens 53, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 7
Auburn 34, Pittsfield 0
Aurora (East) 34, Streamwood 8
Aurora Christian 54, Elmwood Park 13
Batavia 33, Geneva 7
Bloomington Central Catholic 17, Illinois Valley Central 13
Blue Island Eisenhower 35, Argo 7
Blue Ridge 38, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28
Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Andrew 14
Breese Central 20, Roxana 13
Breese Mater Dei 59, Granite City 0
Cahokia 32, Mount Vernon 26, OT
Carbondale 10, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 7
Carlyle 49, Sparta 0
Carmi White County 46, Eldorado 8
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 16, Argenta-Oreana 12
Champaign St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 26, OT
Charleston 35, Mattoon 14
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40, Kennedy 6
Chicago Christian 44, Aurora Central Catholic 19
Chicago Washington 28, Bowen 22
Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Colfax Ridgeview 21, Eureka 7
Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7
Columbia 44, Salem 7
Crete-Monee 30, Rich Township 26
Crystal Lake South 41, McHenry 14
Dakota 30, Galena 7
Decatur St. Teresa 38, Tuscola 7
Dixon 21, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 13
Downers South 51, Addison Trail 14
Du Quoin 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27, 2OT
Effingham 47, Lincoln 0
El Paso-Gridley 49, Heyworth 20
Elk Grove 41, Rolling Meadows 21
Erie/Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 53, Aledo (Mercer County) 6
Fairfield 52, Hamilton County 0
Farmington 47, Elmwood-Brimfield 16
Freeport 32, Rockford Jefferson 30
Fremd 21, Conant 20
Fulton 30, Forreston 28
Gilman Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 32
Glenbard East 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 0
Glenbard North 35, Lake Park 14
Glenbard South 41, West Chicago 8
Glenbrook South 24, New Trier 7
Grayslake Central 65, Round Lake 8
Havana-Midwest Central Coop 54, Warsaw West Hancock 6
Herrin 34, West Frankfort 7
Hersey 49, Wheeling 0
Highland Park 46, Maine East 7
Hillcrest 64, Tinley Park 7
Hoffman Estates 49, Schaumburg 7
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 42, Fithian Oakwood 0
Hope Academy 57, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Huntley 35, Hampshire 0
IC Catholic 48, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Jacksonville 43, Decatur MacArthur 20
Johnston City 33, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28
Joliet West 44, Plainfield East 7
Kaneland 44, Marengo 6
Kirkland Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20
Knoxville 34, Illini West (Carthage) 0
LaSalle-Peru 31, Ottawa 7
Lake Zurich 14, Lake Forest 6
Lincoln Way Central 38, Lincoln Way West 27
Lisle (Benet Academy) 7, S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 0
Lockport 34, Bolingbrook 33
Lyons 48, Leyden 7
Macomb 58, Lewistown 14
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Taylorville 6
Marion 32, Centralia 31, OT
Maroa-Forsyth 24, Williamsville 20
Mascoutah 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6
Metamora 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 7
Moline 55, Galesburg 10
Monticello 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26
Morgan Park 52, Brooks Academy 0
Morris 61, Woodstock 0
Morton def. East Peoria, forfeit
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Macon Meridian 0
Naperville Central 26, DeKalb 0
Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Waubonsie Valley 0
Naperville North 59, Metea Valley 14
Nashville 14, Pinckneyville 10
Newton 52, Marshall 12
Normal West 17, Quincy Notre Dame 0
North-Mac 49, Gillespie 0
OPRF 56, Proviso West 20
Payton 27, Chicago Little Village 0
Peoria (H.S.) 54, Bloomington 0
Plainfield North 22, Minooka 21
Prairie Ridge 35, Dundee-Crown 14
Princeton 56, St. Bede 7
Princeville 42, Abingdon 0
Quincy 35, Geneseo 17
Reavis 29, Oak Lawn Community 15
Red Bud 49, Trenton Wesclin 0
Reed-Custer 73, Streator 14
Ridgewood 56, Westmont 0
Rochester 56, Normal University 14
Rockford Auburn 27, Belvidere 8
Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Chatham Glenwood 0
Shelbyville 46, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 14
Springfield 45, Springfield Southeast 14
St. Charles North 38, St. Charles East 7
St. Rita 52, Woodstock Marian 19
Stanford Olympia 24, Pleasant Plains 15
Sterling Newman 20, Hall 18
Stevenson 34, Zion Benton 0
Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15
Tolono Unity 53, Rantoul 14
United Township High School 47, Rock Island Alleman 6
Washington 24, Dunlap 7
Wauconda 54, Lakes Community 7
Wheaton North 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 7
Willowbrook 21, Hinsdale South 14
Wilmington 39, Lisle 6
Winchester (West Central) 52, Carrollton 0
York 31, Hinsdale Central 7
Yorkville 28, Oswego East 14
